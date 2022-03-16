Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.90 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.83 ($0.45). Approximately 1,130,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 440,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.44).

The firm has a market cap of £86.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.58.

In other Smiths News news, insider Paul Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,357.61).

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

