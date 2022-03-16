Smoothy Market Capitalization Tops $189,084.84 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Smoothy has a market cap of $189,084.84 and approximately $555,124.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.96 or 0.06739959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,218.20 or 0.99753397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039667 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

