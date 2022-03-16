SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.28

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.28 and traded as low as $23.48. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 3,925 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

