Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 236,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

