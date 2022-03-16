Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

STWRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.56) to €33.00 ($36.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

