SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 2,815 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 183,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,177. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.