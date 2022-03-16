SOL Capital Management CO Buys 17,360 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Discovery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

DISCK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 470,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.17. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

