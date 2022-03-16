SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.67 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,743. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

