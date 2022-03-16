Solrise Finance Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $12.99 million and $346,249.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.35 or 0.06636789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.31 or 0.99798667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039810 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,355,097 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

