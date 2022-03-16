Sonar Tops 1-Day Volume of $55,985.00 (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $55,985.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

