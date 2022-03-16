Sonendo (SONX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonendo stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

