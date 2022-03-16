Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $4.31. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 10,351 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.