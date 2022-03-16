SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOPH opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

