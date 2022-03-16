SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $32,998,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $5,496,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $121,099,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

