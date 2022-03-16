South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
SJI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 2,626,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.