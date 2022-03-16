Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 125,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 81,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

About Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

