Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

