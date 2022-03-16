SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SP Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $706.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.54.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

