SparkPoint (SRK) Price Tops $0.0011

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $590,364.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,423,018,004 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

