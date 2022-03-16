SparksPay Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $17,829.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,109,343 coins and its circulating supply is 10,866,308 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars.

