SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Trading 1.2% Higher

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.97. 371,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 303,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter.

