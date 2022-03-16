SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

