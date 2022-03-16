SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $44,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,349,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

