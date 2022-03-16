SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

