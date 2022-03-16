Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00173630 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00395097 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

