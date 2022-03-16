Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells $10,260.60 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $10,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,131. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

