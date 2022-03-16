Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TSE:TOY opened at C$42.24 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$34.15 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.20.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

