SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Hits $396,812.70

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $396,812.70 and $540.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,377.93 or 0.99975967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00238638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00260550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00123432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003716 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00032371 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

