Splinterlands Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.11 or 0.06712724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,037.61 or 0.99841718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

