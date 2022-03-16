Splintershards Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $59.53 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

