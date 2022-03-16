Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.37. Spok shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 164,312 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,513,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 71,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Spok by 1,161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spok by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

