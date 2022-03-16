Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.37. Spok shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 164,312 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,513,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 71,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Spok by 1,161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spok by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spok (SPOK)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.