Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Sports Ventures Acquisition news, major shareholder Akicv Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,561 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 418,767 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 787,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

