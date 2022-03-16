SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

SPXC opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.00.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. SPX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

