Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.69

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.46.
Square Enix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
