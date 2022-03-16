Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.07.
A number of research firms have commented on SQSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Squarespace stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
