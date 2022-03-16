SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.54

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 9252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

SSAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

