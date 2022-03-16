St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,610 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.09) to GBX 1,765 ($22.95) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,718.75.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.