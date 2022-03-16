STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells $18,548.02 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) VP James E. Francese sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $18,548.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

STAA stock traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. 801,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,178,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.