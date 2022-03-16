Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.