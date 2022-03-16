Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $737.04

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 737.04 ($9.58) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.67). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.52), with a volume of 84,315 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £715.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 737.04.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)
