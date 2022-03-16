Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as low as C$1.25. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 17,600 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile (TSE:SMA)
