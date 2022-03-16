Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

SBLK stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. 52,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

