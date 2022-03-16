Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.