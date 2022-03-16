Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 85.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 2,541,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,571. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 290,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

