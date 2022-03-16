State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 43,834 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIRT opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.