State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,476. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

