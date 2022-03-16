State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.94. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $128.82 and a one year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

