State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE FHN opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

