State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,661 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of M stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

