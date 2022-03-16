State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $1.27 Million in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Sylvamo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Sylvamo stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87. Sylvamo Corp has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

